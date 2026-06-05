Where To Watch Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2026 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online

The clay courts of Roland Garros are set for a high-stakes encounter as Czech sensation Jakub Mensik, aged 20, prepares to challenge Germany's Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final today, Friday, June 5, 2026. The clash, scheduled for Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, promises a captivating battle between youth and experience as both players vie for a spot in Sunday's final. On This Day: Rafael Nadal Claims Maiden French Open Crown, Launching His 'King of Clay' Reign 21 Years Ago.

Mensik has been a revelation this tournament, making his first Grand Slam semi-final appearance. He has showcased remarkable resilience and powerful hitting, securing major victories over top players, including a notable win against Novak Djokovic in the Miami Open 2025 Final. His journey to this stage included impressive victories over Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Alexander Zverev, the World No. 3 and the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw, comes into this semi-final as the favourite, having dropped just one set throughout the tournament so far. The German has a strong record on clay, including reaching the Roland Garros final in 2024 and making his fifth semi-final appearance at the tournament. With an impressive 33-9 overall record in 2026 and 18-4 on clay, Zverev is seeking his maiden Grand Slam title.

Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2026 Semi-Final Match Timing

The highly anticipated semi-final clash between Jakub Mensik and Alexander Zverev is scheduled for 14:30 PM CET (local Paris time) on Friday, June 5, 2026, at Court Philippe-Chatrier. French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Becomes First Qualifier to Reach Roland Garros Final with Stunning Win Over Diana Shnaider.

Here are the corresponding start times in other major regions:

India: 18:00 IST (6:00 PM Indian Standard Time)

18:00 IST (6:00 PM Indian Standard Time) United Kingdom: 14:30 BST (2:30 PM British Summer Time)

14:30 BST (2:30 PM British Summer Time) USA: 09:30 AM ET (9:30 AM Eastern Time)

09:30 AM ET (9:30 AM Eastern Time) Australia: 23:30 AEST (11:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Where to Watch Jakub Mensik vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2026 Semi-Final Live Streaming Online

Tennis fans globally can catch the action through various official broadcasters and streaming platforms. Please refer to the table below for regional viewing options:

Region TV Channel(s) Streaming Platform(s) India Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 5 HD) SonyLIV, FanCode UK TNT Sports HBO Max USA TNT, truTV, Tennis Channel HBO Max Australia 9Gem 9Now (Free), Stan Sport (Paid)

Their head-to-head record stands at 1-0 in favour of Zverev, who narrowly defeated Mensik in three sets (6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3) at the Madrid Masters earlier this season on April 28, 2026.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).