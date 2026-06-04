Where To Watch Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2026 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online

The clay courts of Roland Garros are set for a thrilling women's singles semi-final clash as Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, ranked 15th, faces off against Russia's world No. 8, Mirra Andreeva, today, June 4, 2026. This highly anticipated encounter promises to be a battle of youth and talent, with both players vying for a coveted spot in their first-ever Grand Slam final. Serena Williams, 45, Returns to Tennis at HSBC Championships 2026.

This match holds significant intrigue, not just for the stakes involved, but also due to the players' recent form and their head-to-head record. Kostyuk, 23, has been in formidable form this clay season, entering this semi-final on an impressive 17-match winning streak on the red dirt. Her path to the semi-finals included stunning victories over former world No. 3 Iga Świątek and compatriot Elina Svitolina. Andreeva, 19, has also showcased her prowess on clay, boasting a 20-3 record this season and reaching her second French Open semi-final.

Match Timing and Venue

The semi-final clash between Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026. The match will take place on the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris, France.

The match is slated to start at 13:00 UTC (Universal Coordinated Time). For tennis enthusiasts in India, this translates to 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch French Open 2026 Semi-Finals in India

For fans in India eager to watch the Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva French Open 2026 semi-final, here are the official broadcast and streaming options:

Television Broadcast: Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive TV rights for the French Open in India through 2027. Viewers can tune into the various Sony Sports channels to catch the live action.

Live Streaming: For digital viewers, the official streaming platform is SonyLIV. SonyLIV provides comprehensive coverage of the French Open in India, with exclusive digital rights until 2027. A subscription to SonyLIV will be required to access the live stream. FanCode will also provide Roland Garros live streaming option on their app and website. Carlos Alcaraz’s Portugal Beach Break Signals Progress Amid Injury Layoff From Tennis.

Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva: Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The head-to-head record between Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva currently stands at 2-0 in favour of Kostyuk. Both of their previous encounters took place earlier in the 2026 season, with Kostyuk winning both matches in straight sets, including the final of the Mutua Madrid Open on May 2, 2026. Kostyuk has demonstrated a tactical superiority, winning 4-0 in sets and holding a superior game differential of 26-17 across their two meetings.

Kostyuk's dominant clay-court season includes titles at Rouen and Madrid. She has navigated a challenging draw at Roland Garros, proving her mettle against top-ranked opponents. Andreeva, meanwhile, arrives in Paris fresh off a title win at Linz and showed her aggressive style by comprehensively defeating Sorana Cîrstea 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).