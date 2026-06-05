Where To Watch Matteo Arnaldi vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming Online

The clay courts of Roland Garros are set for a thrilling all-Italian semi-final clash as unseeded Matteo Arnaldi takes on the tenth seed Flavio Cobolli in the French Open 2026 Men's Singles Semi-Final. This highly anticipated encounter, marking a significant moment for Italian tennis, promises intense action as both players vie for a spot in their first Grand Slam final. On This Day: Rafael Nadal Claims Maiden French Open Crown, Launching His 'King of Clay' Reign 21 Years Ago.

Match Details

Scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026, the match will be played on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris, France. The action is slated to begin not before 7:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST). For Indian tennis enthusiasts, this translates to a late-night viewing experience, with the match commencing at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Matteo Arnaldi vs Flavio Cobolli French Open 2026 Semi-Final in India

For fans in India and the Indian subcontinent (including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka), comprehensive live coverage of the French Open 2026, including this semi-final, is available across multiple platforms. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) holds the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament until 2027.

Indian viewers can tune in to the Sony Sports Network channels (Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 5) for television broadcast. For digital streaming, both SonyLIV and FanCode will provide live access to the match. Sony has partnered with FanCode to deliver the French Open coverage, ensuring extensive coverage across digital platforms. Serena Williams, 45, Returns to Tennis at HSBC Championships 2026.

Player Form and Head-to-Head

Both Arnaldi and Cobolli have displayed exceptional form en route to their maiden Grand Slam semi-final appearances. Matteo Arnaldi, currently ranked ATP No. 104 (live No. 34), has had a remarkable run, defeating formidable opponents like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe. His quarter-final progression came after compatriot Matteo Berrettini retired due to injury.

Flavio Cobolli, the ATP No. 12 (live No. 14) and tenth seed, has equally impressed, navigating a tough draw with victories over players such as Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Becomes First Qualifier to Reach Roland Garros Final with Stunning Win Over Diana Shnaider.

Recent Tournament Journey:

Matteo Arnaldi: Beat Tallon Griekspoor (3-1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3-1), Raphael Collignon (3-2), Frances Tiafoe (3-2), and advanced past Matteo Berrettini (0-1, retirement) in Quarterfinals.

Flavio Cobolli: Beat Andrea Pellegrino (3-0), Wu Yibing (3-0), Learner Tien (3-0), Zachary Svajda (3-1), and Felix Auger-Aliassime (3-1) in Quarterfinals.

The rivalry between the two Italians is currently tied at 1-1 on clay. Their most recent Grand Slam meeting was at the French Open 2025, where Flavio Cobolli emerged victorious in four sets. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to their semi-final clash, as Arnaldi will undoubtedly be looking to even the score on the biggest stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).