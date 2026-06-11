Wimbledon 2026 Prize Money: Total Reward Pool Hits Record INR 821 Crore; Champions to Net INR 46.1 Crore

London's prestigious Wimbledon Championships are set to offer an unprecedented financial reward to its competitors in 2026, with the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) revealing a record total prize money fund of £64.2 million. This substantial sum represents a 20% increase from the £53.5 million awarded in 2025, marking the largest annual uplift in the tournament's illustrious history. Wimbledon 2026 To Debut VAR; Becomes Third Grand Slam To Adopt Video Review System After US and Australian Open.

The announcement, made today, June 11, 2026, confirms that the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles Champions will each pocket a princely £3.6 million (approximately Rs 37.8 crore based on current exchange rates), a 20% rise from their 2025 earnings. Runners-up will also see a healthy boost, taking home £1.8 million, an 18% increase from last year.

Significant Boost for All Rounds

The financial enhancements extend across all stages of the tournament, reflecting a broader commitment to supporting players throughout the draw. First-round losers in the singles competitions will receive £80,000, a significant 21% increase from 2025's £66,000. The total prize money allocated for the Qualifying Competition has also seen a substantial 25% increase, reaching £6.2 million.

Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, expressed her delight at the announcement. “I am delighted to announce a total prize money fund of £64.2 million for The Championships 2026, a very significant increase of 20% from £53.5 million last year,” Jevans stated. She added, “This announcement recognises the success of The Championships, and that we operate a sustainable programme that allows us not only to increase prize money, but also to invest in facilities, the grass court season and support British and international tennis. We are clear that as Wimbledon grows, the players will continue to share in that success.” Srishti Kiran: Bengaluru's 13-Year-Old Becomes World No. 1 in U13 Tennis.

This significant prize money hike comes amidst ongoing discussions and player calls for a greater share of Grand Slam revenues, with some athletes having recently voiced their concerns and restricted media appearances at the French Open.

Tournament Details & Reigning Champions

The 139th edition of The Championships, Wimbledon, is scheduled to commence on Monday, June 29, 2026, and will conclude with the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday, July 11, and the Gentlemen's Singles Final on Sunday, July 12, 2026. All matches will be held at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

Italy's Jannik Sinner is the reigning Gentlemen's Singles champion, while Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the Ladies' Singles title, both having secured their victories at the 2025 Championships. Serena Williams' HSBC Championships Comeback Cut Short After Victoria Mboko’s Injury Withdrawal.

Where to Watch Wimbledon 2026

Fans across the globe can catch all the action from the hallowed grass courts. Here's a regional breakdown of broadcasters:

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network JioHotstar UK BBC One, BBC Two BBC iPlayer USA ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Tennis Channel ESPN+ Australia Nine Network 9Now, Stan Sport (4K UHD)

This record prize money fund underscores Wimbledon's commitment to remaining at the pinnacle of professional tennis, attracting the world's best talent, and ensuring that the players are duly rewarded for their exceptional performances on the sport's most hallowed grass courts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).