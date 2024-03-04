World Tennis Day is an annual event celebrated around the globe on the first Monday of March every year. This year, World Tennis Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, March 4. The international event is dedicated to the game of tennis and aims to promote and raise awareness about its benefits. World Tennis Day aims to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to participate in tennis activities, whether competing professionally or simply enjoying the game as spectators. According to records, the holiday was launched by StarGames in 2013 to encourage participation in the sport. As we celebrate World Tennis Day 2024, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the international event. Tennis Calendar 2024: Schedule and Dates of Major Tournaments Including Grand Slams in The New Year.

World Tennis Day Significance

World Tennis Day holds great significance as it involves a wide range of activities aimed at promoting the sport and engaging tennis enthusiasts globally. On this day, several tennis-related events, exhibitions, tournaments, and community initiatives are organised by tennis organisations, clubs, and enthusiasts worldwide. The day is filled with exciting Tennis events, from friendly matches between friends and family to organised tournaments.

The World Tennis Day celebrations aim to unite tennis communities worldwide and encourage people to try the sport. The day ensures that the sport receives attention on a global scale, helping to grow its popularity and influence in different regions and communities around the world.

