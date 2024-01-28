Back in 2022, Lia Thomas became the first transgender woman to win the highest U.S. national college title - a NCAA Division I title in 500-yard free style event. But it sparked a different issue altogether, questioning her participation in Women’s athletics events. World Aquatics agreed on rules in June 2022 that banned transgender women who have been through male puberty from competing in women’s races. It also created an “open” category for which transgender athletes would be eligible. Bayley Wins WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2024, To Face IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Other Olympic sports bodies including track and field and cycling have since adopted similar rules. But Lia Thomas feels the other way and seeks help from the Swiss Sports Court – labelling the ban as discrimination. As per multiple reports, she is to be represented by Carlos Sayao, the lawyer who represented sprinter Caster Semenya in her appeal against World Athletics.

"World Aquatics remains confident that its gender inclusion policy represents a fair approach, and remains absolutely determined to protect women's sport," World Aquatics said in a statement. As per the scientific panel’s findings even after reducing their testosterone levels through medication, transgender women still had a significant advantage.

