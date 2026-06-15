UFC Freedom 250 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Telecast of Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje and Other Fights on TV in India

UFC Freedom 250 event will be held in South Lawn of The White House in Washington, D.C.(PhotoX@UFC)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to make history today, June 14, 2026, with the monumental UFC Freedom 250 event emanating live from the South Lawn of The White House in Washington, D.C.. This unprecedented event, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, features a blockbuster card headlined by the lightweight title unification clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. With President Donald Trump expected to be in attendance, this historic card promises to be one of the most talked-about events in mixed martial arts history. UFC Freedom 250: Topuria vs Gaethje Headline Historic White House Event, Check Match Cards.

Where and When to Watch UFC Freedom 250 in India

For combat sports enthusiasts in India, the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream UFC events, including UFC Freedom 250, are held by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) until 2028.

TV Channels: Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada).

Live Streaming: The entire UFC Freedom 250 event will be available for exclusive live streaming on SonyLIV.

Match Timings for India:

The main card of UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington D.C.. Converting this to Indian Standard Time (IST):

Main Card Start: Monday, June 15, 2026, at 5:30 AM IST.

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje Ring Walks (Approx.): Monday, June 15, 2026, at 7:00 AM IST (Approx).

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje: A Lightweight Title Unification

The main event pits the undefeated Ilia Topuria (17-0) against the 37-year-old interim champion, Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje (27-5). Topuria, who previously held the featherweight title, ascended to the lightweight division in June 2025, where he claimed the vacant lightweight crown with a stunning first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28, 2025. His recent form includes three consecutive UFC title fight knockouts.

Justin Gaethje, known for his relentless pressure and highlight-reel finishes, secured his second interim lightweight belt in January 2026 by defeating Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision at UFC 324. This lightweight unification bout is highly anticipated, with many, including current UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, predicting a finish and leaning towards a Topuria victory.

The Co-Main Event and Historic Venue

Adding to the star-studded card is an intriguing co-main event featuring former two-division world champion Alex Pereira challenging Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Conor McGregor Returns to Octagon After Five Years; Set To Headline UFC 329 Against Rival Max Holloway.

UFC Freedom 250 marks a historic milestone as the first professional sporting event ever staged at the presidential residence, the White House. The purpose-built outdoor venue on the South Lawn is expected to host between 4,300 and 5,000 guests, with a significant number of seats reserved for active-duty military members. Tens of thousands of additional free tickets have also been provided to general fans at the nearby Ellipse park.

This unique setting and high-stakes fights make UFC Freedom 250 an unmissable event for MMA fans worldwide, especially those in India eagerly awaiting the lightweight title unification. Don't miss the action live from Washington, D.C., as history is made inside the Octagon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).