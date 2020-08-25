Vinesh Phogat, India’s first woman wrestler to win an Asian Games Gold medal, celebrates her 26th birthday on August 25, 2020 (Tuesday). Phogat is also the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal in both the Commonwealth Games and Asiad. Recently, she was conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s top sporting honour, becoming just the second Indian woman wrestler to be conferred with the top honour. She was selected for the award for her gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games and bronze medals at the 2019 Asian and World Wrestling Championships. Take a look at some interesting facts the champion wrestler. Vinesh Phogat Among Five Athletes to Receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award (See Full Winners’ List).

Vinesh Phogat is the niece of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat. She was born in the Phogat family and trainer under the tutelage of the legendary Mahavir Phogat. Vinesh burst into the limelight after winning a bronze medal at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships in 52kg category. In the same year, she also won a silver at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships. Take a look at some lesser-known facts about her. Haryana Govt Approves Financial Incentive of Rs 5 Lakh to Olympics and Paralympic Games Qualifiers.

Vinesh Phogat was born to Rajpal Phogat in the Balali village of Bhiwani district in Haryana on August 25, 1994

She is the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games

Vinesh Phogat is also the first Indian woman to win gold medals at both Commonwealth and Games

She won gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and at the 2018 Asian Games

Phogat is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and has won the top honour in 2014 and 2018

She won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships to become the first Indian wrestler to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Phogat was the conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2016 and received Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s top sporting honour, in 2020

Vinesh Phogat is the second Indian female wrestler after Sakshi Malik and fifth overall wrestler to receive the Khel Ratna

Phogat has already qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She qualified for the Olympics after bagging her maiden World Championship medal in 53kg category. She finished in the top six at the 2019 Wrestling Championships, which was enough to make her the Indian wrestler to qualify for the continental event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).