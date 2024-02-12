WrestleMania 40 is still over a month and a half away and fans have some matches in hand. After Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was undecided over his WrestleMania opponent, the decision was finally made in the press conference when Rock slapped Cody Rhodes over involving his family in the discussion. Cody Rhodes already declared that he would take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship title and Triple H confirmed the same. WrestleMania 40: WWE Releases Teaser For the Mega Event Featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes (Watch Video)

Similarly, Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Bayley had initially suggested she would go after women's world champion Rhea Ripley. Instead, Bayley will face her former Damage CTRL teammate Iyo Sky for the WWE women's championship. This leaves Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins without a confirmed opponent in the gala event. But there is still time and as we know a lot can change in the WWE in split seconds. Along with main vent matches, the date and venue for the WrestleMania 40 are finalized.

When is WrestleMania 40? Date and Venue of WWE Mega Event

WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7. This will be the second WrestleMania to be held in both the city of Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania, after WrestleMania XV in 1999.

The two-day event will have multiple matches including the main events. There might be a surprise entry of any former WWE Stars or a brother vs brother match between Jey and Jimmy Uso. More matches will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

