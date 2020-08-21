New Delhi, August 21: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday congratulated Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava after he has been selected for the "Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2019". Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava will be honoured with the prestigious award in "air adventure" category. The IAF officer is a Parachute Jump Instructor and a member of Air Force's Skydiving Team' Akash Ganga'. He has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date, tweeted the IAF.

Last year, Wing Commander Yadava created four national awards in the field of wingsuit skydive jump. He undertook the first-ever wingsuit skydive jump from high-speed aircraft (An-32) in India. It was the highest wingsuit jump from an altitude of 24400 ft. The IAF officer also did night wingsuit jump from 8000 ft. Yadava became the only jumper in India to undertake high altitude night wingsuit jump from 12000 ft, opening chute at 3000 ft after doing wingsuit flying for 9000 ft. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma to Be Conferred Arjuna Award (See Full Winners’ List).

Congratulations! WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, for being awarded the 'Tenzing Norgey National Adventure Award 2019' in 'Air Adventure' category. WgCdr Gajanand Yadava, a Parachute Jump Instructor & member of IAF Skydiving Team 'AkashGanga', has undertaken more than 2900 jumps till date. pic.twitter.com/z90R6N8Enm — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 21, 2020

The IAF also congratulated Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), for being awarded the "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020" in 'Employment to Sports Persons and Institution of various Sports Welfare measures' category. Other sportspeople who will be honoured with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award are - Anita Devi, Col. Sarfraz Singh, Taka Tamut, Narender Singh and Keval Hiren Kakka in Land Adventure category. Satendra Singh will get the award in Water Adventure category. National Sports Awards Likely to Be Held Virtually Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the government today announced the National Sports Awards 2020. Cricketer Rohit Sharma, Para-Athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal will receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. This year 27 sportspersons have been selected for the Arjuna Award for consistently outstanding performance for four years.

