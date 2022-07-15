The World Athletics Championships are finally going to start on July 15 in the USA. The eighteenth edition of the global athletics competition will be held in Eugene, Oregon, USA from tomorrow to 24 July. After almost three years, World Athletics are organizing this event as the Championships were postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid 19 pandemic. The event is already in the spotlight as athletes from all over the world will be participating in the global tournament for top honours. For the first time, the United States of America would be organizing this event in their history, which is widely called Oregon22. Almost 192 nations will take part in this 10-day event in various categories, with nearly 1972 athletes participating. Of 43 winners from the 2019 Doha Championships, 37 individuals will defend their titles in USA. India have sent a 23-member contingent to Oregon22 in which the county's golden boy Neeraj Chopra is also included. World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Athletics Championships on TV in India

All eyes will be on team USA, the world no 1 team as they would look to give their all on their home turf. In the history of the World Athletics Championships, USA have claimed the highest number of medals (381) winning almost 170 gold medals. Kenya hold the second position in the all-time medal tally, clinching 151 in total. Russia (142), Germany (121) and Jamaica (127) come next on the table. The great sporting rival of USA, China surprisingly sit at the 11th position with only 67 medals in which they claimed 20 gold honours.

For India, they have only won one medal, which is a bronze one and have not tasted any joyous moments in recent times. In the last edition of the event, which happened in Doha in 2019, USA grabbed 29 medals (14 gold, 11 silver, bronze 4) in total, which is more than double in numbers of Kenya's medal tally (11). Doha Championships was the seventeenth edition of the global event. Nearly 206 nations participated in various event categories from 27 September to 6 October 2019. From these nations, 1772 athletes in both men's and women's categories took part in the event. World Athletics Championships 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Here's A List of Athletes Part of Indian Contingent

2019 World Athletics Championships Medal Tally:

Nations Number of Medals 1. USA 29 (14 Gold, 11 Silver, 4 Bronze) 2. Kenya 11 (5 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze) 3. Jamaica 12 (3 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze) 4. China 10 (3 Gold, 3 silver, 4 Bronze) 5. Ethiopia 8 (2 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze)

You can check out World Athletics Championships 2022 Medal Table here.

Oregon22 would be a competition where Indians would look to perform on the highest level as they have managed to win only one medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships through Anju Bobby George's Bronze title in 2003. India have sent a 23-member squad to Eugene, USA to compete in the Championships. Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, has also travelled with the national contingent. In the shot put category, Tajinderpal Singh Toor would go for the highest honours, given his recent fine form.

In Men's long-jump category, three Indians- Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya would compete. Sandeep Kumar, Priyanka Goswami and Rahul Kumar are the three race walkers, who also will be in the spotlight for India. From javelin throw to Men's Hurdles, from 3000m Steeplechase to 20KM Race Walk, the 18 Indian male and 5 female athletes would compete in total 13 event categories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2022 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).