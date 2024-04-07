Night one of WrestleMania 40 can be seen as a ‘preview’ of the main event. The excitement, storyline and delivery lived up to the hype. The biggest match of the night was a tag team match between the Rock-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins. The Rock already announced that he would do everything in his power to finish off Cody Rhodes. WWE Kicks, Punches, Slams Marketing Efforts Into High Gear Ahead of WrestleMania 2024.

He even threatened the referee to let go of the rules in the match, allowing Roman Reigns and Rock to take charge of the match from the start. The match went nearly 50 minutes and at times felt every minute that long. Toward the end, things finally got clicking and it led to a solid finish. This result will now allow Roman Reigns to make use of bloodline in the main event match on night two.

Title matches were also on cards as A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown tag team titles. Awesome Truth wins the Raw tag team titles in one match. Miz and R-Truth had their antics in the ring to entertain fans. In another match, Samy Zayn also ended Gunter’s reign as intercontinental champion. Gunter was a champion for 666 days. 'He's Too Old, He's Senile' WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Claims He Refused to Fight Mike Tyson (Watch Video).

In the women’s division biggest match was between Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch. The Man vs Mami was one of the spectacular sights as both athletes went hard at each other delivering an explosive start to the WrestleMania 40. Lynch was dealing with strep throat and a fever. Ripley's power advantage was evident early – and she took full advantage of the condition to defend her title. Then Damage CTRL took some beating from Bianca Belair, Naomi & Jade Cargill. Powerhouse Cargill made her first appearance at the WrestleMania and was clearly the difference-maker in the match.

Then there were some family affairs to be settled. It was Jay Uso and Jimmy Uso facing each other first time after separation. After an early exchange of hits, Jimmy cracked Jey with a super kick and a Uso splash but only managed a two-count. An enraged Jey tore through Jimmy with a spear and sealed the deal with a Uso splash. WWE to Induct Muhammad Ali in Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Also, it was between father and son match as Rey Mysterio and Andrade faced Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to avenge Dominik’s untrustful act against Andrade. Philadelphia Eagles players Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson got involved in the match as they stopped another ‘unholy act’ from Dominik. Mysterio hit a double-619 followed by a top rope splash on Escobar for the win.

