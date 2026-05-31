WWE Clash in Italy 2026 Free Live Streaming Online in India

WWE is set to make history on 31 May 2026, by hosting its first-ever Italian Premium Live Event, Clash in Italy. Broadcasting live from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, the landmark event features a highly anticipated card, including Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther, alongside a high-stakes Tribal Combat match between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. WWE Clash in Italy 2026: Match Card.

Where To Watch WWE Clash in Italy 2026 in India?

For fans in India, the event will be broadcast in the late hours of Sunday, 31 May 2026. Following WWE's global transition to new streaming partners, the event will be available to stream live on Netflix. The 'Countdown to Clash in Italy' kickoff show will begin at 09:30 PM IST, providing final match previews and expert analysis. The main card is scheduled to commence at 11:30 PM IST.

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 Preview

The event comes just a month after the dramatic fallout of WrestleMania 42. In the night's co-main event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faces former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who recently moved to SmackDown and immediately targeted the top title. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

The personal animosity peaks in a World Heavyweight Championship match under 'Tribal Combat' rules. Roman Reigns defends his title against his cousin Jacob Fatu in a highly anticipated rematch following a controversial finish at the recent Backlash event.

The card also features a WrestleMania rematch between Oba Femi and the returning Brock Lesnar. Rhea Ripley defends the coverted WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill in a highly anticipated WrestleMania 42 rematch, while Becky Lynch defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against rising star Sol Ruca.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).