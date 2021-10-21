WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be the company’s final pay-per-view before the WWE Draft changes come into effect for both RAW and SmackDown brands. The Crown Jewel PPV will take place on October 21, 2021 (Thursday) at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This will be WWE’s third event under the Crown Jewel banner. Meanwhile, fans searching for WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live streaming, fight card and other details can scroll down below. Paul Levesque Aka Triple H Shares First Health Update Post His Cardiac Event, Says ‘I’m Recovering and Doing Well’.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be the company’s first event outside the United States since February 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of major superstars are on the cars for the PPV as it will see the finals of both the 2021 King of the Ring tournament and the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament. The card will also see the defence of the WWE Championship, Universal Championship and RAW Tag Team Championships.

When Is WWE Crown Jewel 2021? Know Date, Time And Venue

WWE Crown Jewel Pay-per-view will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021 (Thursday). The event has a scheduled start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Main Card

Match Stipulation Mansoor vs Mustafa Singles Match Edge vs Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell Doudrop vs Zelina Vega Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals Finn Balor vs Tiger Woods King of the Ring Tournament Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley No Holds Barred Big E vs Drew McIntyre WWE Championship RK-Bro vs AJ Styles and Oman WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar WWE Universal Championship

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of WWE Crown Jewel 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports network are the official broadcasters of WWE in India and will telecast the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV on TV. Viewers can tune into Sony Ten Channels to catch the event live on their TV sets.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will be providing the live online streaming of WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Fans in India can tune into SonyLIV app or website to catch the event live on online platforms.

