WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on October 25, 2020. The main event was quite entertaining filled with enthralling action. We finally have a new WWE Champion crowned after WrestleMania 36 as Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre to become 14-time world champion. We also witness The Miz beat Otis to bag Money in the Bank contract. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw Oct 19, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Addresses Drew McIntyre Ahead of World Title Match at Hell in a Cell; Asuka Defeats Lana to Retain Women’s Championship.

Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in a clean way by hitting him with RKO. The main event match was quite exciting as both athletes had put their body on the line during the match. The Viper finally emerged victoriously and walked out with the title which he had eyed upon since SummerSlam 2020. It was a heartbreaking night for Otis after his buddy Tucker betrayed him during the match with The Miz by hitting him with a briefcase. This allowed The Miz to cover Otis for victory and win Money in the Bank contract. WWE SmackDown Oct 23, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Takes His Brother Jimmy's Help to Attack Roman Reigns Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Hell in a Cell 2020 (View Pics)

Now let's speak of some action from SmackDown, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso in Hell in a Cell 'I quit' match. The Big Dog made Jey say 'I quit' when he locked a guillotine onto Jey’s twin brother Jimmy. Sasha Banks finally defeated Bayley to become new SmackDown Women's Champion. We saw Bayley use chair and kendo sticks to defend her title, however, The Legit Boss was successful in ending 380 days title reign.

The Viper is 14-Time World Champion

View this post on Instagram #AndNew 14-Time #WWEChampion, @randyorton! #HIAC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 25, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

Randy Orton Send McIntyre Through the Table!

View this post on Instagram @randyorton just sent @dmcintyrewwe straight to hell!!! #HIAC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 25, 2020 at 6:53pm PDT

Bobby Lashley Defeated Slapjack

Sasha Banks is Champion

The Miz Wins Money in The Bank

Roman Reigns is Tribal Chief

View this post on Instagram Behold your Tribal Chief, @romanreigns! #HIAC A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 25, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

Now both Raw and SmackDown have heel characters as World Champion and it will be interesting to see how WWE plans story angle from now onwards keeping in mind WrestleMania 37. Now fans will wait for Survivor Series which will take place on November 22, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).