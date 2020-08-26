WWE fans witnessed some amazing action this past weekend from SummerSlam 2020 and NXT TakeOver XXX. New champions were crowned on SummerSlam, as Asuka wins back her Raw Women's title, Bray Wyatt became new Universal champion and Karrion Kross now has NXT World title to his name. Keith Lee after losing to Kross at TakeOver XXX made his debut on Raw where he confronted Randy Orton. The Limitless One will face The Viper at Payback 2020 which will take place on August 30, 2020. On this week's episode of Raw we also Randy Orton punts Drew McIntyre, which made the WWE champion leave the arena in an ambulance. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for the latest updates from the world of WWE, which include Randy Orton trolling Roman Reigns to Braun Strowman thanking fans for completion of five years in WWE. WWE Raw Aug 24, 2020 Results and Highlights: Randy Orton Punts Drew McIntyre, Keith Lee Debuts on Red Brand to Challenge ‘The Viper’ For Match at Payback (View Pics)

Top Five WWE News

1. Randy Orton Trolls Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made his return on SummerSlam 2020 where he attacked Bray Wyatt after his match against Braun Strowman. The Fiend was celebrating his victory over Strowman when he was attacked by The Big Dog. Randy Orton who is known for his humorous post on social media trolled Roman Reigns on his return. Check out Randy Orton's post below.

View this post on Instagram Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back @romanreigns A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on Aug 23, 2020 at 8:38pm PDT

2. Batista Shows His Amazing Body Transformation

Batista since his debut in WWE has always been seen in a muscular shape. However, over the years he only got better and better with his physique. The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen in action in WWE against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, check below post for his amazing body transformation over the years.

View this post on Instagram It’s a damn marathon. 18-51 #DreamChaser A post shared by Person,Woman,Dave,Camera,TV (@davebautista) on Feb 4, 2020 at 6:26pm PST

3. Braun Strowman Thanks Fans on His 5th Anniversary

On August 24, 2020, Braun Strowman completed five years in WWE. The 'Monster Amongst Men' started in this company as a member of The Wyatt Family. Strowman lost his Universal title to Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020, he will now be seen in a triple-threat Universal Championship match at Payback 2020 which will also feature Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, check out Strowman's heartfelt message below. WWE SummerSlam 2020 Results and Highlights: Bray Wyatt Defeats Braun Strowman to Become Universal Champion; Roman Reigns Hits ‘The Fiend’ With Spear on His Return.

4. Renee Young Reveals She Got in Hangover Mode After Saying Goodbye

Former WWE announcer and host bid farewell to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. After saying goodbye, Renee revealed that she had a fantastic time with the WWE wrestlers and staff backstage. It ended with the beloved broadcaster of WWE getting a hangover after spending time backstage with them all. Check out Renee Young's tweet below.

Also thanks to all of the cool dudes who hung out last night and sent my ass home with a gnarly hangover. Love ya! 😘 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 24, 2020

5. Karrion Kross Injury Update

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee in NXT World title match to become the new champion. However, he sustained an injury during that match. Ahead of his MRI, Kross spoke with ESPN's Marc Raimondi that he doesn't think he's set for an extended period on the treatment table. Although the reports of his injury are not yet officially declared, however, Karrion Kross feel that he has sustained a major injury, he felt that after getting hit by a clothesline from The Limitless One. WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Results And Highlights: Karrion Kross Defeats Keith Lee to Become World Champion; Damian Priest Wins Ladder Match to Bag North American Title.

We just hope that it is not a major injury for new NXT World Champion Karrion Kross. Shoulder injury for the NXT star would be quite an unfortunate incident for him, where he will have to surrender his belt and stay away from the action for months. Fans will now eagerly wait for the upcoming episode of NXT to know the update.

