WWE NXT TakeOver Portland 2020 Results and Highlights: Adam Cole Defeats Tommaso Ciampa to Retain His Title, Charlotte Flair Attacks Rhea Ripley to Set Match at WrestleMania 36 (View Pics)

WWE NXT TakeOver Portland 2020 lived up to the expectation of fans as we witnessed some of the amazing wrestling action from the recently-concluded pay per view event. Adam Cole somehow escapes defeat and numbers game helped him retain his NXT World title as he defeated Tommaso Ciampa. Apart from this we also saw Charlotte Flair shockingly appear at TakeOver Portland to attack Rhea Ripley and finally set match for NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for results and highlights of WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020. WWE Raw February 10, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, AOP Defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, The Viking Raiders; Shayna Baszler Assaults Becky Lynch (View Pics)

Tommaso Ciampa fought his heart out, unfortunately, The Undisputed Era and Johnny Gargano became barriers in his victory. At one moment, Ciampa even had Cole set for the pinfall, however, at that time the referee was down and there was no official person to make the count of 1,2,3. Rhea Ripley defeated Bianca Belair to retain NXT Women's title belt. After the match, we saw Charlotte Flair attacks Rhea Ripley, as The Queen confirms the NXT Women's Championship match between herself and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Apart from this, we also saw The BroserWeights become the new NXT Tag Team Champions as they defeated the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, The Undisputed Era. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, The BroserWeights are indeed having a good time after winning The Dusty Rhodes Classic trophy. We also witnessed Keith Lee successfully defend his North American title against Dominik Dijakovic. The much-awaited match between Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano stole good limelight, however, The Prince of NXT walked out victorious. WWE NXT February 12, 2020 Results and Highlights: Tommaso Ciampa Drops Adam Cole With a Fairytale Ending Move Ahead of Their Title Match at TakeOver in Portland (View Pics & Videos)

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair is Official

Tommaso Ciampa Fighting Numbers Game

Unfortunate Scene For Ciampa!

Why Did Johnny Gargano do this?

Adam Cole Pose With His Boys

Triple H Congratulates The BroserWeights

Charlotte Flair Confirms Match at WrestleMania 36

Finn Balor After Emerging Victorious Over Johnny Gargano

In other women's division match, we saw Dakota Kai defeats Tegan Nox in a street fight. In the end NXT TakeOver: Portland provided fans with enthralling actions and yet again proved that this brand is no less than Raw and SmackDown. The next upcoming event of WWE will be Super ShowDown at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.