WWE RAW Free Live Streaming Online, June 8: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

Get ready for a monumental night of sports entertainment as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) presents its weekly flagship show, Monday Night RAW, live from the iconic Accor Arena in Paris, France, on Monday, June 8, 2026. This special international broadcast promises a stacked card featuring championship defenses and the continuation of the prestigious King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Wrestling enthusiasts globally are eagerly anticipating this event, with a unique night start time for fans in India. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

Where and When to Watch WWE RAW June 8, 2026

WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Due to its European location, the show will have a special early start time for many international viewers.

Start Timing:

Paris, France (CEST): Monday, June 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM

USA (Eastern Time): Monday, June 8, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET

USA (Pacific Time): Monday, June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM PT

UK (British Summer Time): Monday, June 8, 2026, at 7:00 PM BST

India (Indian Standard Time): Monday, June 8, 2026, at 11:30 PM IST

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time): Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 4:00 AM AEST

Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details:

WWE Monday Night RAW is now exclusively streamed live on Netflix in numerous regions worldwide, following a landmark 10-year deal commencing January 2025. Subscribers can catch all the action live or on-demand shortly after the broadcast. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform India Not Applicable Netflix USA Not Applicable Netflix UK Not Applicable Netflix Australia Not Applicable Netflix

WWE RAW Preview

Oba Femi is set to kick off the broadcast, fresh off his dominant King of the Ring first-round victory. The night will feature two crucial Intercontinental Championship bouts. Reigning Men's Intercontinental Champion Penta will put his title on the line against the legendary Rey Mysterio in what promises to be a spectacular clash of masked titans. Additionally, the Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca will defend her newly acquired title for the first time against the formidable Lyra Valkyria.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will also continue with pivotal first-round fatal four-way matches. On the men's side, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, Ricky Saints, and Talla Tonga will battle it out. The women's bracket will see Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Chelsea Green, and Alexa Bliss compete for a spot in the semi-finals. With Night of Champions 2026 on the horizon, the outcomes of these matches will significantly shape the tournament landscape.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).