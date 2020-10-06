WWE Raw October 5, 2020 episode kicked off with Randy Orton addressing his issues with The Legends and how they sent him through pain at Clash of Champions 2020 which cost The Viper the title opportunity. Orton justified his attack on Big Show, Christian, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels in The Legends lounge last week on Raw. Randy later in the evening teamed up with Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode to defeat Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits in 6-Man Tag Team Match. We also saw Seth Rollins brutally assault his disciple Buddy Murphy with kendo stick attack. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw Oct 5, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw Sept 28, 2020 Results And Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Robert Roode to Retain World Title; Randy Orton Attacks Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian & Shawn Michaels.

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo in tag team action. However, after the match, we saw all drama. where Monday Night Messiah demanded an apology from Buddy Murphy and then started to attack his disciple with kendo sticks. The interesting segment was Aalyah Mysterio coming out and pleading Seth to stop the attack. We then saw Dominik questioning Aalyah for her action. We also witnessed Bray Wyatt becoming guest at Kevin Owens. Wyatt spoke from Firefly Fun House and sang a friendship song for Owens. However, KO did not show any interest in friendship, to which The Fiend responded that Owens has no idea what he will go through in this coming week episode of SmackDown. WWE SmackDown Oct 2, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Demands Universal Title Rematch Against Roman Reigns; Sami Zayn Defeats Jeff Hardy to Retain Intercontinental Championship.

Randy Orton to Face Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell PPV

Mustafa Ali Joins Retribution

View this post on Instagram @aliwwe got some #RETRIBUTION tonight on #WWERaw. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:35pm PDT

Ali Shocked The Universe

View this post on Instagram @aliwwe has just shocked the #WWEUniverse... #WWERaw #RETRIBUTION A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 5, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

Keith Lee vs Barun Strowman Ends in Double Count Out

Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax Defeat The Riot Squad

View this post on Instagram @niajaxwwe and @qosbaszler seem to be unstoppable! #WWERaw A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 5, 2020 at 7:28pm PDT

Aleister Black Attacks KO During His Interaction With The Fiend

Asuka, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose Defeat Lana, Natalya and Zelina Vega

Aalyah Mysterio Showing Some Affection For Buddy Murphy

WWE fans will now look forward to Hell in a Cell pay per view which is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2020. Already, Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and WWE title between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton is booked. WWE draft will also kick off from upcoming SmackDown episode.

