WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, June 12: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns to US soil this week, live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, June 12, 2026 (June 13 in India). Following an intense European tour, the blue brand is set to deliver another action-packed episode, featuring significant developments in the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring tournaments and a major announcement concerning the Undisputed WWE Championship. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

The highlight of the evening is undoubtedly the highly anticipated reveal by Gunther regarding the stipulation for his rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. After a controversial finish to their last encounter at Clash in Italy, Rhodes offered Gunther another shot at the title, giving the Ring General the power to name his terms. The WWE Universe eagerly awaits what conditions Gunther will impose on 'The American Nightmare'.

WWE SmackDown June 12, 2026: Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Fans across the globe can catch all the high-octane action. For viewers in the United States, the show will air live on the USA Network. International audiences, including those in India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, can stream the event live on Netflix.

Below are the comprehensive viewing options by region and the exact start times:

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform Date & Time (Local) United States USA Network Peacock (replays), FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV (live via USA Network inclusion) Friday, June 12, 2026, 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT India N/A Netflix Saturday, June 13, 2026, 6:30 AM IST United Kingdom N/A Netflix Saturday, June 13, 2026, 1:00 AM BST Canada N/A Netflix Friday, June 12, 2026, 8:00 PM ET Australia N/A Netflix Saturday, June 13, 2026, 10:00 AM AEST

King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Action Continues

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue to heat up, with this episode featuring the final first-round matches. On the men's side, a thrilling Fatal 4-Way will see Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor battle it out for a spot in the semifinals. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

The women's bracket will also witness a crucial Fatal 4-Way, as Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria, Charlotte Flair, and Jade Cargill compete to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament. These matches are pivotal as the road to Night of Champions 2026 continues, with the winners moving closer to challenging for championship gold.

Additionally, other prominent superstars like Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn are advertised to appear, hinting at further storyline progressions and potential clashes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).