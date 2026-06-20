WWE SmackDown Free Live Streaming Online, June 19: Get Wrestling Weekly Episode Live TV Telecast Details With Time in IST

Get ready for a night of high-stakes sports entertainment as WWE SmackDown emanates live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, today, Friday, June 19, 2026. The blue brand is set to deliver an action-packed episode, building momentum towards the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Fans worldwide can catch all the drama, athleticism, and championship rivalries unfolding live, with a stacked card promising unforgettable moments. Full List of WWE Wrestlers Released After Firing by TKO.

The main event sees the highly anticipated WWE Championship rematch between 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes (c) and 'The Ring General' Gunther. Adding an intriguing twist to this championship bout, Sami Zayn will serve as the special guest referee, a dynamic that is sure to influence the outcome after recent controversial finishes. This pivotal clash comes just over a week before Night of Champions, making the stakes incredibly high for both competitors.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Today

For fans eager to catch every moment of WWE SmackDown, here's how to tune in from various regions, with the broadcast officially starting at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) / 7:00 PM Central Time (CT) / 5:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/ 5:30 AM (IST). The show is confirmed to be a three-hour broadcast in the USA for 2026.

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform(s) Start Time (Local) United States USA Network FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV (via USA Network); Peacock (next-day replays) 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 5:00 PM PT (Friday) United Kingdom N/A Netflix 1:00 AM BST (Saturday) India N/A Netflix 5:30 AM IST (Saturday) Australia N/A Netflix 10:00 AM AEST (Saturday) Canada N/A Netflix 8:00 PM ET (Friday) Japan N/A ABEMA 9:00 AM JST (Saturday)

Match Card Highlights

Beyond the headline championship encounter, the June 19th edition of SmackDown will also feature critical semifinal matches for both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the winners earning world title opportunities at SummerSlam. Additionally, a major Tag Team Championship defense is on the cards, and a contender for the Men's United States Championship will be determined. IShowSpeed Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' at WrestleMania 42 (Watch Video).

Match Type Competitors Stakes WWE Championship Match Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther (Special Guest Referee: Sami Zayn) Undisputed WWE Championship Queen of the Ring Semifinal Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Charlotte Flair Spot in Queen of the Ring Final, World Title Shot at SummerSlam King of the Ring Semifinal Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans Spot in King of the Ring Final, World Title Shot at SummerSlam WWE Tag Team Championship Match Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga WWE Tag Team Championship Men's United States Championship No. 1 Contender's Match Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints Winner challenges Trick Williams at Night of Champions

Featured superstars advertised for the event include Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Randy Orton, ensuring a star-studded broadcast.This episode of WWE SmackDown is poised to be a pivotal stop on the road to Night of Champions, with significant championship implications and tournament advancements. Don't miss out on the live-action as the WWE Superstars battle it out in Kansas City tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 04:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).