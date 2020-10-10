WWE SmackDown Oct 9, 2020 episode took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We witness the first night of WWE Draft on this recently-concluded show of the blue brand. New SmackDown Tag Team Champions are crowned as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston returned to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Apart from this, the night ended in a dark way as The Fiend Bray Wyatt crushes Kevin Owens by mandible claws to the count of three by pinfall. After the match, we again saw Alexa Bliss and The Fiend come face to face against each other. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SmackDown Oct 9, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Oct 2, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Demands Universal Title Rematch Against Roman Reigns; Sami Zayn Defeats Jeff Hardy to Retain Intercontinental Championship.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Tag Team title win celebration was cut short when they came to know that they both have been drafted to Raw, while Big E stays in SmackDown. Fans will be amazed to know that Seth Rollins has been drafted to SmackDown and we could soon see The Architect in rivalry with Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman confirmed that The Big Dog match with Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell pay per view will be first-ever 'I quit' match inside hell in a cell cage. We also saw the return of Lara Sullivan who took out Matt Riddle, The Miz and Jeff Hardy. Sullivan interfered after Hardy and Riddle defeated The Miz and John Morrison. WWE Raw Oct 5, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler Defeat Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits in 6-Man Tag Team Match; Seth Rollins Assaults Buddy Murphy.

Alexa Bliss Comes Face to Face With The Fiend

View this post on Instagram @alexa_bliss_wwe_ comes face to face with #TheFiend! #SmackDown A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 9, 2020 at 7:06pm PDT

The New Day Seperated!

Stephanie McMahon Confirms Seth Rollins For SmackDown

WWE Draft Round 1

WWE Draft Round 2

WWE Draft Round 3

WWE Draft Round 4

In this episode of SmackDown, we also saw Big E defeats Sheamus in a falls count anywhere match. Bayley yet again disqualified herself by steel chair attack on Sasha Banks to retain SmackDown Women's title, however, the duo will face each other at Hell in a Cell pay per view in SmackDown Women's Championship match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).