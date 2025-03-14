In the first stop of WWE's European Tour ahead of WrestleMania 41, Friday Night SmackDown will air from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain. The March 14 edition of the blue brand will be stacked with in-ring action and star appearances, looking to build drama and suspense ahead of the Las Vegas two-day Mania event. WWE on Netflix in India Now! Triple H Confirms Date for World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Details (Watch Video).

Cody Rhodes Appears on MizTV

Since the attack by John Cena, and the Rock, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes has been calling out the former, which has yielded no result thus far. Rhodes will once again most likely attack Cena and the Rock's unholy alliance, and how the 16-time world champion has betrayed his fans, and fellow wrestlers alike.

MizTV Featuring Cody Rhodes

What will @CodyRhodes talk about on a must-see #MizTV tomorrow night on #SmackDown?

Randy Orton Returns To In-Ring Action

After a long gap, Randy Orton is all set to make his in-ring return and will clash against Carmelo Hayes, who has been on an undefeated streak late. Will Kevin Owens spoil Orton's return or the Viper call out the anti-Christ of pro wrestling and confront him man-to-man?

Carmelo Haynes Meets Randy Orton

Will @RandyOrton find out why Melo is HIM or is there an RKO waiting for @Carmelo_WWE tomorrow night on #SmackDown? 🇪🇸 BARCELONA, SPAIN 🎟️https://t.co/b4mEOwf8Ja pic.twitter.com/0dmVXDIPN8 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2025

Charlotte Flair Back in Action

Much like Orton, Charlotte Flair will also be returning to the squared circle and find B-Fab as her challenger. The Elimination Chamber 2025 winner brutally attacked her WrestleMania 41 opponent Tiffany Straton on RAW, and will surely be hoping to see the WWE Women's Champion again, who would seek an explanation or retribution. Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena’s Betrayal In WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Says ‘Finally, It Happened’ (Watch Video).

Charlotte Flair vs B-FAB

WWE Tag Titles On The Line

After weeks of suspense, Street Profits will finally get their hands on WWE Tag Team Champions DIY, who will defend their title for the second time in this reign. It will be interesting if Motor City Machine Guns an interference, who have been constantly attacked by Street Profits on several SmackDown episodes earlier.

DIY vs Street Profits

#DIY will put their WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against the Street Profits tomorrow night on #SmackDown! Who ya got?! 🇪🇸 BARCELONA, SPAIN 🎟️https://t.co/b4mEOwf8Ja pic.twitter.com/mMlUVZd7cv — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2025

