WWE TLC 2020 took place on December 20 at Amway Centre, Orlando, Florida. We witnessed an extravagant event of WWE at the end of 2020. Wrestlers like Randy Orton, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns fight their heart out to put up a great show. It has been an amazing 2020 for these wrestlers. In the final event of WWE in 2020, we saw Drew McIntyre retains World Championship title by defeating AJ Styles and The Miz in the ladder match. The most appreciated match of the evening was between Randy Oron and The Fiend which kept the audience on their seat. The Viper defeated The Fiend in Firefly Inferno Match. WWE Raw Dec 14, 2020 Results And Highlights: AJ Styles Defeats Sheamus Ahead of His World Title Match Against Drew McIntyre at TLC.

The Firefly Inferno match had no disqualification, no submission and no pinfall, the only way to win the match is to light any part of your opponent on fire. Throughout the match, both The Fiend and Randy Orton used different types of equipment to attack each other. The Fiend was set ablaze at the end by Orton and finally delivered him with RKO. The Viper then grabbed a can of gasoline and doused the unconscious Fiend before setting him on fire to end the show.

Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles in the ladder match, however, The Miz tried to utilise the opportunity and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, The Miz wasn't able to win the title and only found himself crashing through the table. Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship by defeating Kevin Owens. Jey Uso interfered in the match and distracted KO, which allowed The Big Dog to hit a low blow and register the victory. We also witnessed a shocking return of Charlotte Flair where she teamed up with Asuka to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win WWE Women's Tag Team Title. From men's division, The Hurt Business defeated The New Day to become Tag Team Champion.

Highlights From WWE TLC 2020

Randy Orton Defeats Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns Remains Champion

Charlotte Flair & Asuka Becomes WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

We also saw Sasha Banks 'The Legit Boss' defeats Carmella to retain SmackDown Women's title. WWE fans will now look forward to Royal Rumble 2021, which will lay the road for WrestleMania 37.

