New Delhi, April 15: Aditya Birla is expected to expand its fintech space with the introduction of its latest venture, a fintech app called "ABCD," which might stand for Aditya Birla Capital Digital. Aditya Birla Capital Digital is anticipated to be a new subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. The new app is expected to launch on April 16. The new app from Aditya Birla is anticipated to make financial services easy and accessible for everyone. The app will likely bring together a bunch of different financial tools in one place.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, Aditya Birla is preparing a fintech power move with the mega super app launch. The new app is expected to be a comprehensive resource for all financial needs, which will likely take the complexity out of managing money by making things simple and user-friendly. By launching the app, Aditya Birla is responding to a growing demand for digital financial solutions. The step from Aditya Birla could be a significant step in shaping the future of personal finance management. Adani's Ambuja Cements Acquires My Home Group’s 1.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum Cement Grinding Unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, for Rs 413.75 Crore.

The upcoming fintech app is anticipated to integrate all financial services, which may include FASTag, financial trackers, UPI, digital loans, insurance, wallets and forex. The app will also offer additional features such as generative AI-powered chatbots, credit cards, tax planners, international UPI, financial goal analysers and health tracking. This comprehensive app will likely simplify financial management and may provide a seamless user experience. TRAI Recommendations on ‘Regulatory Sandbox’ To Help Startups Develop India-Made Products Says Broadband India Forum.

Fintech startups are increasingly seeking NBFC licenses to establish credibility, expand operations and leverage regulatory benefits. Meanwhile, NBFCs are enhancing their technological capabilities to attract and retain customers directly. The company might also offer a wide range of financial services, which can include payments, lending, investments, insurance as well as value-added services such as spend analyser, credit score and more.

