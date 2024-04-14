New Delhi, April 14 : Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead the US Presidential elections in 2032, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. He said this on Saturday at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony -- the world's largest science award for major advances in fundamental physics, life sciences, and mathematics.

The Press asked the tech billionaire, who attended the event clad in a classic suit with a bow tie, about the 2024 US Presidential election winner. "Who will win the White House in 2032? Which type of AI? Transformers or fusion?" replied Musk, sharing a hearty laugh. The billionaire also made funny poses for the Press.

Last week, in an interview on X Spaces, Musk predicted that AI will turn smarter than humans by 2026. Last year, raising concerns about the influence of AI in elections, Musk noted: "If AI is smart enough, it could undermine democracy". Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who recently visited India. He was seen with Paula Hurd, the widow of late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Breakthrough Prize, which celebrates advances in fundamental science, was founded in 2012 by Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google), Mark Zuckerberg (founder of Facebook), Priscilla Chan (co-founder of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative), Julia and Yuri Milner (technology investor and science philanthropist), and Anne Wojcicki (co-founder of 23andMe). Each year, the ceremony awards at least five $3 million prizes for major contributions to physics, life sciences, and mathematics.