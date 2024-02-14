Mumbai, February 14: Artificial Intelligence has become the "need of the hour" as the technology provides many benefits to companies and individuals. However, for a long time, experts have predicted that the rise of AI will cost people their jobs and careers as its automation minimises human intervention. According to a report, "AI is coming for white-collar jobs the way robots and humans took over blue-collar manufacturing."

London-based media company Daily Mall, also known as DMG Media, reported that Artificial Intelligence would "upend the labour market", eliminating thousands of "white collar and managerial jobs". The report mentioned that over 4,628 jobs have been cut since May due to AI and suggested that the actual number could be higher. OpenAI Founding Member Andrej Karpathy Leaves Company, Says Not Due to Any Event, Issue or Drama.

The report also mentioned that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in his July interview with The Atlantic that many people working on AI pretend it will be good. A supplement and "no one is ever going to be replaced". Further, he reportedly added, "Jobs are definitely going to go away, full stop."

As per the report, AI-related white-collar jobs have increased, with many tech leaders such as UPS, Alphabet, Duolingo and others announcing layoffs. According to the report, Andrew Challenger, senior VP at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said that the rapid AI adoption has begun to be felt from a jobs perspective. Further, he highlighted that the companies are not outright blaming artificial intelligence for layoffs. Gemini App Coming to Headphones, Could Bring GenAI-Powered Responses to ‘Audio-Only’ Medium: Report.

The report said that the companies explain the reasons for the layoff decisions as "cost-cutting", which makes the role of AI difficult to determine. It further said that OpenAI's ChatGPT rivals human work by producing written and visual content with better quality. Also, robots and automation have changed manufacturing work, and technology will soon remake knowledge and information work. The report emphasised that the companies, in an attempt to convince their investors that the technology will boost the efficiency of the business, are circumspect in admitting that the layoffs are due to AI advancements.

