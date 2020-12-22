The Christmas season is around the corner & Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale 2020 has gone live, several smartphones are being offered at a decent discount. In this sale, smartphones are being offered with up to 40 percent discount. The e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide an instant discount of Rs 1,500 to credit & debit card users. To save your time, we have picked some of the best deals for you from the Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2020. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2020 to Begin on December 22, 2020; Up to 40 Percent Off on Smartphones & Accessories.

OnePlus 8T -

Customers interested in purchasing the OnePlus 8T device will get a discount of Rs 2,000 using HDFC Bank credit cards & debit EMI transactions. Other offers include 25 percent cashback up to Rs 150 via Amazon Pay Later, Rs 10,600 off on exchange deals, standard EMI & no-cost EMI options. The device is listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 42,999 for the 8GB & 128GB model.

OnePlus 8T (Photo Credits: Onleaks)

Samsung Galaxy M51 -

Galaxy M51 is being offered at Rs 22,99 for the 6GB + 128GB variant whereas the 8GB & 128GB is listed at Rs 24,999 on Amazon India. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards & EMI. Other offers are up to Rs 10,600 on exchange with an old smartphone, 25 percent back up to Rs 150 with Amazon Pay Later, standard & no-cost EMI options. Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a 64MP quad rear camera module, a 7,000mAh battery & more. Prime members can get extra Rs 1,250 off with coupons & up to 6 months no-cost EMI deal.

Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus Nord -

OnePlus' Nord is available for Rs 27,999 for the 8GB & 128GB model, the 12GB variant costs Rs 29,999. OnePlus Nord buyers will get Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards, flat Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit & debit card EMI transactions. OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch display, a 4,115mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera module & runs on Android 10 based oxygen OS operating system.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Nokia 5.3 -

Nokia 5.3 is listed with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB & 64GB model, the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage is being offered at Rs 13,499. Buyers will get Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards & EMI transactions. In addition to this, there is flat Rs 500 off with HDFC Bank debit non-EMI transactions, 25 percent back up to Rs 150 through Amazon Pay Later, standard EMI & no-cost EMI offer.

Nokia 5.3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Moreover, smartphones such as Redmi Note 9, Galaxy M31, Oppo A31, Redmi 9A, iPhone 11, Galaxy M01 Core, Redi Note 9 Pro, iPhone 7, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 9 Prime & Galaxy M31s are listed with exciting offers & discounts.

