Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will commence at midnight. As the name suggests, this sale is organised by Amazon for only Prime Members. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce company has revealed some of the top deals on smartphones from brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO and Realme, among others. Let's take a look at them. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight, Check Top Deals Here.

Apple: Amazon has revealed that customers purchasing select iPhone models will get up to Rs 20,000, but the names of these models are yet to be unveiled. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max buyers will also get good offers and discounts.

Samsung: Galaxy S21 FE will be available with up to 30 percent off, Galaxy M52 will be offered with up to Rs 15,000 discount, Galaxy M53 & Galaxy M33 with Rs 8,000 discount.

OnePlus: OnePlus 9 will be sold at Rs 37,999 during the sale. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones will get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI and additional benefits of up to Rs 4,000 on coupons. There will also be a 7,000 discount via exchange deals.

Xiaomi: Redmi Note 10 Series will be listed starting at Rs 10,999, Xiaomi 11 Lite will be offered at Rs 23,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro from Rs 35,999. Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at Rs 56,999 with additional offers of up to Rs 6,000. Redmi 9 Series will be sold at Rs 6,899 with benefits of Rs 600.

Realme: Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A will be available starting at Rs 11,499 with additional benefits and bank card discounts.

