New Delhi, April 15: Android 15 is raising excitement with the anticipation of better and more improvements compared to the former version. As technology advances, the Android operating system is ready to transform. It is expected that Android 15 will add numerous new functionalities for a better user experience. Enhanced satellite connectivity support and battery health percentage indicator among others might be some of the features that could come with Android 15. As recently, Android 15 First Beta was rolled out, which might left many Android smartphone users eagerly waiting for its official release.

As per a report of English Jagran, information about features in Android 15 has been leaked. The official release date and full list of features have not been disclosed but there is already an opportunity to download the Android 15 First Beta, thereby enabling one to understand what awaits ahead. The highly anticipated Android 15 is anticipated to be unveiled alongside the Google Pixel 9 series at the Google 2024 event. Android 15 Likely To Introduce New Feature Called ‘Private Space’; Check Details.

Android 15 Features (Expected)

Here are some of the features that may be included in the Android 15. Satellite Connectivity support, which is anticipated to be introduced in Android 15, is expected to come with new components and APIs to utilise them beyond emergency messaging. The upcoming Android 15 is expected to include a new security feature to protect users from malicious applications that attempt to read sensitive notifications such as OTPs and important messages. This feature may help prevent such unauthorised access and ensure the privacy of user data. Android 15 First Beta Is Now Available; Check Compatible Devices and Know How To Download Android 15 Beta 1.

The camera controls in Android 15 is expected to receive significant enhancements with features such as improved low light capabilities and adjustable flash settings to enhance photography. Additionally, Health Connect and other features are anticipated to have updates that might assist users in managing their health more effectively.

