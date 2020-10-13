13 Oct, 21:59 (IST) Apple iPhone 12 Series Launching Today Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 12 series globally. The new iPhone 12 series will include iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max. You can watch the event live here.

Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker will officially launch the iPhone 12 series today at its 'Hi, Speed' event. The tech giant is yet to officially unveil the name of the upcoming iPhones but reports have hinted that 2020 iPhone 12 series will comprise of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max. The online launch event will begin at 10.30 pm IST & will be streamed via Apple's official YouTube & website. Apple Event: iPhone 12 Series Launching Today Globally, Watch Online Telecast of Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ Event Here.

Hey Siri, play my event day playlist! See you all soon! #AppleEvent https://t.co/CDTYPczjCz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 13, 2020

As per the reports, iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch screen whereas iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro variants' screen will range from 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch. All four models of iPhone 12 series are likely to come with OLED displays as well as 5G support.

Apple iPhone 12 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Under the hood, 2020 iPhone 12 variants are said to be powered by Apple's new high-performance A14 chipset. Coming to the camera, iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 12 will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup whereas iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max will get triple rear cameras.

2020 Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Yuri Semenko)

According to the Weibo leak, all iPhone 12 models will support 15W wireless charging that will be called 'MagSafe'. Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 12 Mini is likely to get a starting price of $699 (approximately Rs 51,200) whereas the iPhone 12 handset could be priced from $799 (approximately Rs 58,650). On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max might be retailed from $999 (approximately Rs 73,300) & $1,099 (approximately Rs 80,600) respectively.