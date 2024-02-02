Mumbai, February 2: Apple has introduced premium gadgets, smartphones and computers in the global tech market. The company has pushed innovation and design by introducing the iPhone, iMac, iPad, and now Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Now, as the race for AI technology has kickstarted with OpenAI's ChatGPT, all the major tech players are planning to introduce their top AI models to offer premium services. According to reports, tech giant Apple has also confirmed its AI-related announcement for 2024.

According to the reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed to be working on an AI-related announcement coming in 2024 and also mentioned that the tech giant has already invested a 'tremendous' amount of time and efforts in artificial intelligence. The reports said that the CEO further explained the need to invest in the technologies that would shape the future, and AI technology is the obvious contender. In 2023, many reports said "artificial intelligence" will be the most important topic 2024. Apple Announces Over 600 Apps and Games Designed for Its Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset, To Be Available From February 2.

Apple has built an internal LLM, codenamed it "Ajax", and is testing it using an internal app called "Apple GPT, " Moneycontrol reported. Further, it mentioned that the Apple team is looking to something other than integrate AI with its iOS but rather offer developments like Xcode. The report also mentioned that the team is exploring the possibilities with its applications like Apple Music.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, Apple is banking on AI to get further push after it recorded more significant revenue last year. As per the previous reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, calling the iOS 18 the "biggest" update in the history of the iPhone, the upcoming LLM-powered updates could involve services like Siri, Apple Music, Keynotes and other apps. Apple Made It Very Difficult for Others To Build Rival App Stores in European Union, Says Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Recently, Apple announced over 600 applications and games for its newly launched Vision Pro headset. With Apple aiming to incorporate AI, it could also bring some powerful features to its mixed reality headset. Apple is also set to introduce its iPhone 16, and the company may improve its AI-powered features or upgrades during the launch. However, it is too soon to say anything until the company breaks the silence.

