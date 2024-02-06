New Delhi, February 6: Apple is expected to launch its most anticipated iPad, the iPad Pro 2024. The buzz around this next-generation Apple iPad Pro 2024 has been growing since reports surfaced about its expected specifications and features.

According to a report of Indian Express, Apple is gearing up to launch its new iPad Pro to the market soon, possibly as early as next month. The anticipation for the Apple iPad Pro 2024 is high, and it will likely come up with the latest upgrades, which is expected to improve the user experience.

Apple iPad Pro 2024 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Apple iPad Pro 2024 is anticipated to boast a larger OLED screen with a 13-inch display. It is a shift from the current LCD and mini-LED panels found in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch, respectively. The Apple iPad Pro 2024 is rumoured to be powered by Apple's latest developed M3 chip, which will likely be an upgrade from the current generation's M2 chipset. This upgrade is expected to result in faster performance, allowing its users to easily manage more demanding tasks.

Another feature to look out for is the Magic Keyboard, which is expected to come with a larger trackpad. This upgrade in Apple iPad Pro 2024 might improve the navigation and control for its users. Moreover, a landscape-oriented Face ID camera has been spotted in a beta build of iOS 17.4.

These upgrades on Apple iPad Pro 2024 will likely enhance the overall iPad experience for users. The Apple iPad Pro 2024 may come with a considerable price increase. For many Apple fans and tech enthusiasts, the potential improvements in functionality and performance could justify the higher cost. As official confirmation from Apple is still pending, the expected features suggest that the iPad Pro 2024 might come up with significant updates to the iPad lineup in years from Apple.

