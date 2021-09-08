Apple, the Cupertino based tech giant will officially host its event on September 14, 2021. During the event, the company will launch the highly anticipated iPhone 13 Series. iPhone 13 Series will comprise iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. Ahead of its launch, iPhone 12 smartphone has received attractive discounts on Flipkart. It is important to note that this is a limited sale. So if you have been waiting to buy iPhone 12 then this is the right time. Apple iPhone 13 Series To Be Launched on September 14, 2021.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone 12 comes in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The 64GB variant is now available at Rs 66,999 whereas the 128GB, 256GB models now cost Rs 71,999 and Rs 81,999 respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 (Photo Credits: Apple India)

iPhone 12 smartphone is originally priced at Rs 79,990 for the base variant whereas the high-end model was launched at Rs 94,900. In terms of specifications, the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels.

Apple iPhone 12 Purple (Photo Credits: Apple)

It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor coupled with up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset gets a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with FaceID support and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).