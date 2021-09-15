Apple has officially discontinued iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models in India. This comes after the launch of the iPhone 13 Series. The company tends to discard old iPhone models after the launch of a new iPhone and this time Apple has decided to discard the above-mentioned devices. Apple's current iPhone lineup includes iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 Series. Apple iPhone Users To Receive iOS 15 Update From Next Week: Report.

Apple Website (Photo Credits: Apple)

Though the company has discontinued the iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones, you can still purchase them by heading over to Flipkart, Amazon India and authorised Apple retail stores in India. It is important to note that, you will not be able to purchase these devices via the Apple India website.

Apple iPhone XR (Photo Credits: Apple India)

iPhone XR is up for grabs on Flipkart at Rs 42,999 for the 64GB variant whereas the 128GB model costs Rs 47,999. iPhone XR is an entry-level device that comes powered by an A12 Bionic processor, runs on iOS 13, has a 12MP rear camera and is compatible with iOS 15.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Apple)

On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,15,900 for the 128GB, Rs 1,25,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,45,900 for the 512GB model. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max costs Rs 1,25,900 for the 128GB and goes to Rs 1,55,900 for the 512GB configuration. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are priced from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900 respectively.

