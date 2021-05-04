Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker traditionally launches its iPhone flagship Series around September or October every year. In the upcoming month of September or October, we expect the company to launch its iPhone 13 Series. iPhone 13 Series will comprise of iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of its launch, we have heard several specifications and rumours about iPhone 13 Series and now a new report suggests that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones will come with 120Hz AMOLED displays developed by Samsung. Apple iPhone 13 Mini Renders Surfaced Online: Report.

Korea's The Elec website has confirmed that Samsung's display wing called Samsung Display will supply the 120Hz LTPO AMOLED displays to Apple. In addition to this, Samsung Electro-Mechanics will also reportedly provide rigid-flexible printed circuit boards called RFPCBs. RFPCBs are used to connect OLED panels to the motherboard.

RFPCBs are costlier than regular FPCBs. As such, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be costlier than iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This year, Samsung Display is expected to supply 110 million display panels to Apple. The 120Hz display will boost the LTPO display which is more efficient than the regular AMOLED screens.

