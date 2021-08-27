Apple, the American tech giant is rumoured to launch the iPhone 13 Series next month. For the past couple of months, we have heard speculations regarding the specifications of the iPhone 13 Series. Now, a new report has tipped the pre-order and sale date of Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup. According to IT Home, the iPhone 13 Series is listed on an e-commerce website in China. The listing's screenshot was captured and shared on Weibo by a tipster who goes by the name of 'PandaIsBald'. Apple iPhone 13 Series Likely To Get 25W Fast Charging Support: Report.

The tipster has also revealed that the entire series including the Pro model, vanilla, Pro max and Mini variant was listed on the e-commerce website. In addition to this, AirPods 3 earbuds were also spotted on the portal. Moreover, the tipster has shared that iPhone 13 Series will be available for pre-order from September 17, 2021, and the first sale will commence from September 24, 2021.

The company is likely to send launch invites by September 7. However, all this is speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple is yet to announce the launch date of the iPhone 13 Series.

As per previous reports, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely to get an LTPO ProMotion display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini will carry a refresh rate of 60Hz. iPhone 13 Series will come powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset and run on iOS 15. Moreover, iPhone 13 lineup is likely to come with 25W fast charging support. Other features include a smaller notch, tweaked camera sensors, up to 1TB of internal storage and bigger batteries.

