Mumbai, March 4: Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its new products this week. The new Apple products are said to be powered by the M3 and M2 chips. Apple has yet to confirm the upcoming products officially; however, a report said that the tech giant may launch new M3-powered iPads, Macs and accessories. Apple is expected to confirm the launch date for these new rumoured products.

According to the report by Macrumors, Apple's M3-powered iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Air models will be introduced along with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for selected iPads. The information was came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said that the tech giant would announce these products on the website instead of hosting a traditional event. Moto X50 Ultra: Motorola To Introduce Its First AI Smartphone, May Compete With Samsung Galaxy S24, Says Report.

The report said Apple will announce these new M3-powered products online through videos and marketing campaigns around March to April. The report said there is a list of products to be announced in March-April months from Apple, which are as follows. Google Yet to Relist Majority of Delisted Apps on Play Store, Says IAMAI.

iPad Pro Models: The report said that from March to April, Apple will introduce two new iPad Pro models with a landscape-oriented front camera, freshly designed rear camera bump, design tweaks, OLED display, and M3 chips. The new Pro models are expected to have MagSafe wireless charging.

iPad Air Models: As per Macrumors, Apple will introduce two new iPad Air models, one of them having its first-ever 12.9-inch display size. These models will reportedly be launched with an M2 chip.

MacBook Air: Apple is expected to launch new MacBook Air models in two screen sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. The models will reportedly have Bluetooth 5.3 support, Wi-Fi 6E, and M3 chip.

Magic Keyboard: The iPad Pro will likely get a new Magic Keyboard with larger trackpad and design tweaks. The report said it would include an aluminium enclosure.

iPhone 15 and Plus With New Colour: Apple has been rumoured to introduce its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with a new colour variant. The report said that the rumours are not definite but may be based on precedent.

iPhone Case and Apple Watch New Colours: Apple is also rumoured to introduce new Apple Watch bands and colour options for iPhone cases.

Apple Pencil: Apple will reportedly launch a new pencil for its devices.

The report said the company may introduce its Apple TV and HomePod with a screen, but the official launch date is yet to be confirmed. The report highlighted that there are also rumours about the iPhone SE (4th Generation) being launched soon.

