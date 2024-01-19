New York, January 19: Apple announced the launch of its most anticipated $3,499 mixed reality headset, 'Apple Vision Pro', in the US on February 2, 2024. The company also said that the Vision Pro pre-order will start from January 19 (today) at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8 a.m. Eastern Time. However, Apple's online store had reportedly been taken down before the pre-order began. Apple took down the store and announced on the website, "Back in a Blink - We're getting the Apple Store ready for Apple Vision Pro. Check back after 5.00 a.m. PT."

According to the report by AppleInsider, "it's routine for Apple to take down its store, it does the same thing with every iPhone launch, for instance'. However, the report said that it was unusual that "it's confined only to the US". It said Apple's online store was down because the Vision Pro would only launch in the United States and "no other version of the store will feature it". The new Vision Pro MR headset from Apple was rumoured for months about its capabilities to offer augmented reality and virtual reality experiences to customers leading to the excitement in customers. Apple Reaches Agreement to Settle US Class Action Lawsuit, Will Pay USD 35 Million to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Users Who Faced ‘Loop Disease’ Audio Issues.

As per the report, the Apple online store was set to open after 5 a.m. Pacific Time and 8 a.m. Eastern Time but was taken down by the company before it could pre-ordering could begin. According to the report by MacRumors, Apple had been producing around 60,000 to 80,000 units for the official launch on February 2, 2024. With these numbers of units, the report said the Apple Vision Pro MR headset will be sold out quickly after release. Microsoft Starts Rolling Out AI-Powered Tool ‘Reading Coach’ as Standalone App, Will Help Users to Improve Reading Scores and Pronunciation.

The report from AppleInsider mentioned that separating the pre-order into two parts will ensure the buyers select options like storage. According to the reports, Apple Vision Pro will be launched in the US with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage and likely a 1TB variant. As per AppleInsider, the delay in the pre-ordering could result in the order getting fulfilled later than the launch day. The report also mentioned that Apple's few headsets could result in pre-order stock getting sold faster.

