Apple, the global tech gaint is all set to launch its first exclusive online store in India on September 23, 2020. The company aims to provide a full range of products, support & premium experience to its customers across the country ahead of the festive season. Although Apple products have been sold via leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon.in & Flipkart, the company was reportedly working to get its own online store before diwali. Customers will not only be able to purchase Apple products via online store, but they will also have access to Apple specialists who can guide the users in their product purchasing process & provide them online support in Hindi & English. Apple to Launch Its First Exclusive Online Store in India on September 23, 2020: Report.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO took Twitter to announce about Apple online store in India which reads," We know We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!".

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Customers will be able to custom configure any Mac before purchasing. The online store will also provide discount on accessories to students as well as special pricing on Macs & iPads. Apple will also offer Apple Care+ with up to 2 years of technical support & accidental damage cover. Apple has promised to ship all orders with contactless delivery fulfilled by Blue Dart Express within 24 to 72 hours of placing the order. According to the reports, Apple will also be opening retail stores starting next year in Mumbai & Bengaluru.

