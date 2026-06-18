Apple Products To Get Costlier? CEO Tim Cook Warns of Impending Price Hikes Amid Global Memory, Storage Chip Shortage Driven by AI Demand

Apple outgoing CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that price increases across the company's product lineup are now unavoidable due to the surging costs and tightening supply of memory and storage chips. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cook explained that the situation has become unsustainable, as consumer electronics firms face fierce competition for components that are increasingly being diverted to AI data centres.

AI Demand Drives Component Costs

The primary driver behind the supply crunch is the explosive demand for DRAM and NAND memory chips from major cloud providers and AI infrastructure. As companies invest heavily in artificial intelligence, chip suppliers are prioritising high-bandwidth memory for AI servers, leaving significantly less capacity for consumer devices like smartphones and laptops. Cook described the current market conditions as a "hundred-year flood" that has caused component prices to escalate dramatically. Android 17 Released: Check Key Features, Multitasking and New AI Capabilities.

Impact on Upcoming Apple Hardware

While Cook did not disclose specific details regarding which products will see price hikes or exactly when they will take effect, industry analysts suggest that the impact could be broad. Apple’s next major product cycle is scheduled for September, coinciding with the expected release of the iPhone 18 series, which may feature the company's first foldable model. Experts note that price pressures could also affect Macs and iPads, noting that the starting price for the Mac Mini was recently adjusted as supply costs began to mount. Samsung Partners With Sony Pictures for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'; Galaxy Z Flip, Z Fold and Watch 7 To Be Featured in Upcoming MCU Film.

Transition in Apple Leadership

The announcement comes during a period of significant change for the Cupertino-based giant. Tim Cook is set to step down as CEO on 1 September 2026, transitioning into the role of executive chairman. John Ternus, currently the senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will succeed Cook as the new chief executive. Cook plans to remain involved in the company, focusing on global policy and board-level strategy during this transition toward an AI-focused future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).