Washington, January 30: Apple has reportedly sold nearly 2,00,000 Apple Vision Pro headsets on January 19. Apple Vision Pro pre-orders began on the same date at 5 a.m. PST. The tech giant also announced that the deliveries will commence from February 2, 2024. According to previous reports, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had sold 1,60,000 to 1,80,000 Vision Pro headsets within the first weekend of the pre-order date.

The report by Macrumors said that the Apple Vision Pro sales may have slowed down since the claimed numbers by Kuo. The report said that the headsets were sold out within hours of the launch of pre-orders for home deliveries, and the in-store pickups also followed the same situation shortly after. The interest in the Vision Pro headset could reportedly have started to wane after the "initial rush of orders". iPhones Grow 28% From 4% Market Share in 2022 to Over 6% Market Share in India in 2023: Report.

According to the MacRumors report, the sale of the Apple Vision Pro may rise after the consumers begin to share their hands-on experiences with the device and mentioned that the headset is set to go live on Tuesday, pushing more sales. The demand for Vision Pro, priced at nearly $3,500, could face a downturn as it is reportedly out of range of many consumers. Rumours regarding the tech giant and the MR headsets hint that there will be limited sales due to the difficulty in producing them and their high price. iOS 18 Update: Apple’s Upcoming iOS Update To Be ‘Biggest’ in iPhone’s History, Could Launch AI-Powered Features for Its Applications, Say Reports.

As per the report, the company is expected to produce nearly "half a million" Apple Vision Pro MR headsets; however, the number of units that will be sold remains to be seen in the future. The Vision Pro price starts at $3,499 with 256GB storage, and the other variants with 512GB storage and 1TB storage are reportedly priced at $3,699 and $3,899, respectively. Since "price" is a huge factor in driving demand, the Apple Vision Pro headsets may see a fall as they target a niche market, like the report said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).