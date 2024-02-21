Mumbai, February 21: Samsung is expected to introduce its Galaxy Ring alongside the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z foldable smartphones in July. The South Korean tech giant already showed some glimpses of its Samsung Galaxy Ring during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. According to the reports, Apple is now developing its "Apple Ring" or "iRing".

Earlier, Apple was reportedly working on artificial intelligence, especially AI features and apps, to compete with Samsung's Galaxy AI comprehensive mobile experience. According to the report by MacRumors, Apple is speeding up its innovative ring development that will enable users to track their health biometrics. iPhone 16 Pro To Feature ‘Titanium Grey’ and ‘Desert Titanium’ Colours, Likely To Launch in September 2024: Report.

Apple's entry into smart wearables could offer new features, but fierce competition exists. Despite being late, the report said that Apple could follow the mantra of its CEO Tim Cook, "be best, not first". Apple iRing could be an alternate option to Apple Watches and it may offer all the necessary health details to the users easily without hassle.

Unlike smart watches, smart rings offer portability and can be worn while sleeping. The report highlighted that Apple is weighing up the idea of expanding its wearable line. Currently, many smart rings are available in the market from different manufacturers; however, the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Apple Smart Ring could offer advanced features to their customers and a good ecosystem.

The report mentioned that the rumours come as Samsung plans to unveil its Galaxy Ring during its next Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event likely to be held in July. The report said that the company could go into mass production of its Galaxy Smart Rings in the second half of 2024. Apple Music Update: Apple Testing New Feature for Its Music Application To Let Users Import Playlists From Third-Party Music Streaming Applications Like Spotify, YouTube and More.

The report highlighted that Samsung's Galaxy Ring could introduce features like ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, making wireless payments and other functionalities. The report said that the ring could also be launched in several sizes. As per the report, the Oura Ring, made by Finnish health-tech company Oura, is leading the market. It was first introduced in 2015 and offered features. Besides offering heart rate, sleep data, respiratory rate and activity-related data, the third-generation Oura Ring, with a week-long running battery, also reportedly measures the menstrual cycle and body temperature.

