San Francisco, June 29 : Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port. The information was shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast 'Connected' last week, reports MacRumors.

Hurley said that he received the information from an anonymous source who previously shared correct details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds.

The Studio Pro is expected to be available in four colours -- Black, Navy, Sandstone and Deep Brown. Artificial Intelligence Misuse: Vatican Issues Own Guidelines To Navigate Ethics of AI Technology in ChatGPT Era.

Also, as per the leaked images, the headphones will likely feature a very similar design to the Beats Studio3.

The headphones will likely feature a USB-C port for charging instead of micro-USB, upgraded microphones, optimised sound profiles, a new carrying case and support for Android features such as Fast Pair and Find My Device. Internet Shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab Cost Indian Economy Around USD 1.9 Billion, Loss of USD 118 Million in Foreign Investment, Says Report.

According to the source, it will also retain a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Moreover, the headphones will likely feature improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life, the report said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).