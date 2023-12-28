New Delhi, December 28: In October, there were reports about the government hacking into the iPhones of the Opposition with "state-sponsored attackers" received in the devices. A few months back, the Opposition shared that they were attacked by hacker as they received the security notification on their iPhones. The state-sponsored attackers were reportedly trying to compromise the iPhones of the leaders.

According to the reports, the Apple representatives were called by the Indian government over the warnings received in the Opposition's iPhones and demanded that the company to help weaken the political impact of the warnings received on iPhones a few months back. The report mentioned that three unidentified sources have informed the Washington Post about the situation.

According to the report by The Washington Post, the Indian government summoned Apple's official from outside the country to a meeting in New Delhi. The government of India reportedly "pressed" them to come up with alternate explanations for the warning that the users received. The report further stated, "They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.".

According to the reports, previously Apple did not attribute the state-sponsored warnings to any specific state-sponsored attacker. On October 31, 2023, many Opposition leaders of Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and some of the journalists received emails from Apple that some 'state-sponsored attackers' might try to compromise their iPhones. Some leaders shared screenshots over social media platforms as their proof.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, Apple said in its statement that the State-sponsored attackers are "well funded and sophisticated" and "detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals", which often are incomplete or imperfect. Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly showed concern over these warnings and also dismissed the claims of Oppositions that the government may be involved in attempts to compromise their phones and security. In his statement, he said that the government is concerned about getting at the bottom of the issue.

