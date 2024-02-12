Mumbai, February 12: Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset was launched in the United States on February 2, 2024. After the headset was launched, the hype surrounding the device started taking shape as the users and developers were reportedly trying to get their hands on it as soon as possible. Now that the Apple Vision Pro is on out in the market, users have started reviewing its features, design, and overall functionality.

Many customers have liked Apple Vision Pro MR headset; however, according to some reports, the new product could be better. The reports said the Apple Vision Pro headset is still about four generations away from reaching its ideal form. First reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's MR headset will likely replace the iPad killer, but not sooner. iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Feature ‘Super Moon Mode’ and Same Sensors As Vivo X100, Launch Set on February 22; Know More Details Here.

The report mentioned that the device will eventually replace the iPad, but there are some drawbacks, like forgetting the passcode of the headset and software shortcomings. Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset would need to go through some revisions before being considered ideal for daily use. So far, the device has been praised for its design and initial performance.

Apple Vision Pro's price is $3,499, which could be quite expensive for many users. However, many reports mentioned that the demand for mixed reality headsets has been rising as people want to try out new tech and innovation. The report by Mark Gurman tested the Vision Pro and found that the headset was good at video streaming, light tasks, and sending emails and messages. The report also mentioned that the device was good at viewing photos and videos. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Emphasises To Roll Out ‘Bold’ Investment During Visit to SDI’s Battery Production Line in Malaysia.

The report hinted that the headset could replace the iPad as it was comfortable to be used on a couch, bed or aeroplane - the same places as the iPad was used. The report by Indian Express highlighted that the weight of the Apple Vision Pro had been the issue, and the company used the Solo Knit Band for the product's looks rather than comfort. The report highlighted another problems like battery. The Bloomberg report, on the other hand, underscored that the Vision Pro is at least "four generations" away from perfection.

