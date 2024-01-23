Beijing, January 23: Apple Vision Pro was announced to be launched on February 2, 2024, in the US market at $ 3,499 price tag. However, the device is currently available for pre-booking in the US. However, Apple's mixed reality headset is also expected to arrive in other parts of the world. According to the reports, the demand for Apple Vision Pro in China is high now. The customers are reportedly ready to pay up to $7,000 for the headset.

According to the report by First Post, the highly anticipated Vision Pro has emerged in the Chinese market, and customers are ready to pay double the price for it. The report mentioned that the Vision Pro is scheduled to be released in the United States, and the customers can pre-book the device based on their requirements. The device is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants at prices ranging from US$3,499 to US$3,899. iOS 17.3 New Features: Apple Launches Its New iOS With New ‘Stolen Device Protection’, ‘Collaborative Apple Music Playlists’ and Other Features; Check Details.

As per the report published by Gizmochina, Apple's mixed reality headset sparked a frenzy in the Chinese market, and the resellers took advantage of this opportunity to offer the device at double the price. Initially, the device is priced at $ 3,499 and onwards based on the model, but customers in China are ready to spend up to $7,000 at the grey market rates. The report mentioned a practice called "Daigou" that involves travelling overseas to buy luxury items and selling them back at the home market at "marked-up prices". The Gizmochina report said that the "Daigou sellers are back in action". Apple Likely To Launch Its Biggest iPad Air With '12.9-Inch Display' in 2024: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The report mentioned that the rising demand for AR/VR technologies could be a turning point and project a significant growth in headset shipment in 2024. However, according to the First Post report, some companies, including the world's second-largest VR brand 'ByteDance', have scaled back and started cutting jobs due to poor demand. The Pico 4 sale was reportedly disappointing and led to the cancellation of the Pico 5 model.

