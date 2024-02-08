Mumbai, February 8: Apple Vision Pro was launched in the US on February 2, 2024, with a price tag of $3,500, around Rs 2.90 lakh in India. Compared to other virtual reality headsets in the market, like Meta Quest headsets and Sony PlayStation VR, the price of Apple Vision Pro is more than twice that of different headsets. Considering the price, many reports said that Apple's new mixed reality headset would suffer slow sales and other reports predicted that it would become the highest-selling device in the next five years.

According to the report by Indian Express, Apple's new Vision Pro is unofficially sold at a hefty price up to $6,300 (nearly Rs 5,22,859) outside the US. The resellers have reportedly asked for nearly double the price for the Apple MR headset in secondary markets in Asia. The report said that due to the limited release of Apple Vision Pro in the US, there is a supply shortage for the people who want to get their hands on the device. It has provided the resellers an opportunity to charge huge margins on the products. Apple Foldable iPhone Likely To Launch in 2026, Company Working on Device Similar to Samsung Galaxy Z-Flip: Reports.

Earlier reports in January mentioned that the device was priced double in the Chinese market as the customers were ready to pay up to $7,000 in grey markets. The Indian Express report added that the Apple Vision Pro price in Japan has gone over $5,400 on Mercari. China's Taobao has been looking for the device for around $5,000 apiece, and Singapore's seller has asked for as high as $6,300 on Lazanda. Scientists Develop New ChatGPT-Like Generative AI Model ‘drugAI’ To Design New Drugs To Treat Disease.

The report highlighted that the huge demand is not only from Apple fans but also the developers overseas who want to access the new technology in the device to build software. Besides, some customers reportedly want to get the device first. On the other hand, the report said that Apple has been careful with its release. However, the short-lived frenzy around the Vision Pro has highlighted the buzz.

