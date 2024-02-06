New Delhi, February 6: Apple launched its mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro, on February 2, 2024, in the United States at a starting price of $3,499 (around Rs 2.90 lakh). The tech giant announced over 600 applications and games for its new MR headset. With the introduction of the new headset, other headsets like Quest 2 and PlayStation VR may face some competition.

As per the report by Indian Express, the initial projections were that Apple would sell an impressive 3,50,000 units in the first year. However, the early reports mentioned that the Apple Vision Pro sales will be slower in the coming month, including its upcoming iPhone 16 sale. The reports said that the reason was that Apple may not introduce an entirely new device and keep up with the AI race. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of First Enterprise-Centric Smartphone From Samsung.

However, the Indian Express report said that the analyst predicted that sales of the Apple Vision Pro would skyrocket by 321% in the second year. It mentioned that the company would sell around 1.475 million headsets. With these staggering numbers of predicted Vision Pro sales, the report further said the company would represent a massive growth of 3,504% from 2024, when it may ship around 12.613 million units by the fifth year post-launch in 2024.

The report mentioned that these sales numbers would outperform competitors like Meta and Sony in VR. The popular Meta Oculus Quest 2 and Sony PlayStation VR products sold around 10.4 million and 6.6 million headsets globally in the first five years, respectively.

However, the major point is price, as the Meta Quest 2 is available at $300 and Sony PlayStation VR at $399. On the other hand, the Apple Vision Pro starts at a $3,500 price tag. The company is expected to outperform its competitors despite the high cost due to Apple's reputation for providing premium quality and easy-to-use products, the report mentioned. Apple iPad Pro 2024 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple iPad.

The report further highlighted that Apple's strong brand loyalty and focus on sleek design could poise it to make a big splash in the MR (VR and AR) market with its new headset. The report mentioned that Apple's Vision Pro could be a new sales leader if the early projections are true.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2024 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).