Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker traditionally launches its new Apple Watch every year in September. Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches with exciting features and it has been proved to be life-saving for some people. A new report has revealed that Apple is currently working on its new Apple Watch Series 7 and it is likely to come with another health-related feature - Blood Sugar monitoring. Apple Likely To Launch the New iPad Pro With M1, Apple TV 4K With Revamped Siri Remote Next Month: Report.

As per a report by The Telegraph, an SEC filing indicates that Apple will bring a glucometer feature to its upcoming Watch. This feature will help many diabetic people who need to extract their blood to get a sugar level reading. Currently, the blood sugar monitoring process is a bit lengthy and costly. However, we expect Apple could come up with a solution that can offer blood sugar readings without extracting the blood or buying new glucometer strips. If Apple comes with this solution, it will boost upcoming watch's sales.

Moreover, the company is also reportedly looking to add other sensors in the upcoming Apple Watch to measure alcohol and blood pressure level. This is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. As of now, Apple Watches offers Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Oxygen monitoring features.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2021 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).